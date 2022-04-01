Fullerton’s Taco Spots

Historic Downtown Fullerton is home to a variety of cuisines. If you’re looking for something to eat that’s small but full of flavor for fair prices, here are some taco spots that are sure to do just that.

Palapas Tacos





For a casual experience, consider checking out Palapas Tacos on Chapman Avenue.

The restaurant sits a bit away from where Chapman Avenue intersects with Harbor Boulevard and is approximately half a mile from the campus.

Palapas boast a variety of options. Customers can choose from standard tacos and burritos to more unique items like birria ramen soup, with prices ranging from $3 to $12 depending on the item.

Palapas Tacos also offers an assortment of deals on various days; Tuesdays drops the price of a taco down to $1.75. Wednesdays and Thursdays give customers a buy-one-get-one-free agreement if they choose to order a burrito and other deals.



The restaurant also offers a challenge to any interested party called the 10 Taco Challenge. If the participant can eat their way through 10 tacos in 10 minutes or less, they’ll receive a prize.

Moreover, the place offers a good amount of seating, offering customers the choice to dine inside the restaurant or its outside patio area. Both areas provide a nice casual ambiance, good music, and the sound of passing traffic for customers to enjoy their food.

Farolito of Fullerton

Opened in 2012, Farolito of Fullerton offers an array of meal choices and sells tacos through their a la carte section; allowing customers to choose their preferred shell, as well as their preferred meat for $3.50 each.

Additionally, the restaurant offers a wide selection of daily specials, ranging from typical foods, like Taco Tuesday, to alcoholic refreshments, like Wine Wednesday and Four Dollar draft pint Thursdays.

The restaurant possesses a fair amount of seating that accommodates all manner of customers; having a decent number of tables for those looking to enjoy a meal at their own pace, as well as a decent number of seats at the bar for those looking for a quick bite.

Matador Cantina

The Matador Cantina offers a wide assortment of dishes for customers; offering up tacos that range from classic variations to ones that are called “specialty”, with the choice to have the shell be either corn, flour, or a lettuce wrap.

The price of tacos varies depending on what type of taco and if a customer desires the addition of rice and beans, to which the price can range from $5 to $9.

Matador Cantina also has a wide array of daily specials that encompass the whole week; including drink specials on Monday and Taco Tuesdays to name a few.

The place also gives off a semi-formal essence as the ambiance of the inside is set through its use of lighting and choice of color palette.

Moreover, the place offers a good amount of seating that accommodates a variety of customers; offering plenty of booth seating, as well as seating at the bar and in the back with seating that can accommodate parties that have more than four persons in it.

Taqueria De Anda

Tucked away on the corner of Valencia Drive and Highland Avenue, bordering a residential area. Taqueria De Anda is about a 15-minute walk or a short drive from Downtown Fullerton.

The restaurant, which is open 24 hours, is family-owned and has been in operation since 1980. It offers a small but quality selection of tacos. Going for $1.80 each, customers have their choice of carne asada, al pastor, lengua, cabeza, pollo, carnitas, buche, and chorizo.

The restaurant has ample seating, letting customers choose either indoor or outdoor dining, a fair amount of parking, and a drive-thru. This is the spot to hit up whenever hunger strikes.