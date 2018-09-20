Garrett Campbell Named Acting Head Football Coach

After an official email was sent out by Fullerton College President Greg Schulz, Fullerton College has appointed Garrett Campbell as acting head coach until further notice.
In his third season with the Hornets, Campbell is no stranger to the campus nor the football team. Following the footsteps of his father, Dick Campbell, who served on the football coaching staff for 15 seasons during the Hal Sherbeck years.
Born and raised in southern California, Garrett was a ball boy for the Hornets and over the years became a quarterback and wide receiver from 1995 to 1996. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Cal State, Fullerton in 1998 and went on to earn his master’s degree at Northern State University in 2002.
Campbell starting coaching at Fullerton College in 1998 and has also coached at Northern State, Willamette University, Menlo College, Carthage College and Illinois College.
Over the course of his career, Campbell’s offense has consistently been ranked top 10 in the NCAA Division III for five seasons where he was then voted Midwest Conference Southern Division Coach of the Year in 2014. While at Illinois College, Campbell led the Blueboys to the 2014 MWC Southern Division title.
