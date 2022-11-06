All candidates campaigning for November’s general election were invited to the “Meet the Candidates” event hosted at Fullerton College on Monday, Oct. 17. Select candidates running for local, state, and federal positions met with “The Hornet” to discuss their missions for California community colleges. Watch this video to learn more about how the FC community can get involved with the upcoming election before Election Day on Nov. 8.

Voting ballots have been mailed to all Orange County residents and can be returned through mail or in-person at drop boxes and polling locations. In-person voting at the polls is available until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.