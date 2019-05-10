  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

Gift Ideas for Mother’s Day

Hornet Archive Posted On May 10, 2019
With Mother’s Day around the corner, it can be stressful trying to come up with a gift for someone who has given you everything in life. As daunting as the task seems, moms will most likely be happy with anything you give them, especially if shows that you are thinking of them. Add a Mother’s Day card with a nice note to any one of these six gift ideas and you’ll be set!

1. Moms often have so much on their plates and need time to decompress and relax. A great tool to help them do this would be some kind of interactive journal. The one featured is The Mindfulness Journal: Daily Practices, Writing Prompts, and Reflections for Living in the Present Moment. This journal features a daily writing prompt that revolves around a weekly theme. All themes revolve around how we can be more mindful in life and not worry as much as most of us do. There are many other similar journals that would also make a great gift.

minfulness journal.jpg

The Mindfulness Journal can be found on Amazon $16.19 Photo credit: Amazon

2. You could also give your mom a sweet treat; either something that you made yourself or something you can buy. Edible Arrangements are loved by everyone and if you have the time, you can even save some money by making your own. For example, there are many youtube videos that show you how you can make your own edible arrangement such as this one : How to make Edible Fruit Bouquet Arrangements! https://youtu.be/5b-n9rfn58E

edible arrangments.jpg

Edible Arrangements can be ordered online at ediblearrangements.com this specific one is "The Berry Best Mom Bouquet" and is sold for $59.99 Photo credit: Edible Arrangements

3. As college students, most of us are going on with our lives, which means being out of the house most of the time. Most moms probably wish they could spend more time with their children. Give a gift that reminds them you love them by giving a specialized “Mom” picture frame with a picture of you and her together. It’s a timeless gift that any mother would love and be able to keep forever.

Mom frame.jpg

This "mom" frame is on amazon for $18.35 but you can find others at stores like Target and Michaels. Photo credit: Amazon

4. If your mom drinks coffee or tea, give her a Hydro flask or some other kind of insulated cup to keep her drinks warm. Some coffee shops will even give a discount when you use a reusable cup such as Starbucks. With this gift, your mom can keep her drink warm and reduce waste.

Hydro coffee 16 oz.jpg

This Hydro flask is 16 oz and is supposed to keep drinks warm for 12 hours $24.95 Photo credit: Hydro Flask

5. Give the gift of relaxation by giving your mom a gift certificate to your local nail salon. Moms spend so much time taking care of their children, giving them a certificate to go to a nail salon and get pampered themselves would be a nice treat.

6. Lastly, you could always get a nice piece of jewelry for your mom. There is some jewelry made specifically to give to mothers or there is always regular jewelry. The necklace shown in the picture below is special because it has an excerpt about the love shared between a moms and daughters. There are many other pieces of jewelry like this on sites like Etsy or even in stores that you would normally buy jewelry.

mom jewlery.jpg

This "Mother & Daughter Necklace" from Dear Ava is $34 and is available on dearava.com Photo credit: Dear Ava

