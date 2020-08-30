‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Reboot

Grim grinning ghosts are coming to socialize in 2020. A new Disney live-action “Haunted Mansion” movie will terrorize your soul.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new “Haunted Mansion” is in the works. Katie Dippold is confirmed to write the classic Disneyland ride. Dippold is known for the Ghostbusters (2016) and Heat (2013).

https://twitter.com/AlishaGrauso/status/1299521860468580353

The Haunted Mansion ride was a success when it was built in 1969 and 34 years later, Disney transformed the ride into a movie that headlined Eddie Murphy, as a hard-working realtor whose interest in a mansion turns upside down and discovers the haunted souls that lurk through the home.

Twitter took to the excitement of a second “Haunted Mansion” movie but will it exceed the expectation of Disney fans?

The first adaption of “Haunted Mansion” was iconic to most Disney lovers. So, the next question is who will be starring in the new movie? Guillermo del Toro is rumored to be the new face of the adaption.

https://twitter.com/snuggiewearer/status/1299487396313128966

Once the cast is confirmed, fans will definitely express their feelings to show their disgust or love for the film. Now that the news is out, everyone will be patiently waiting to see what’s awaiting them at the Haunted Mansion.