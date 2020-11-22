Healthy Hornet Drive-Thru is hosting a special Thanksgiving food drive

In light of the upcoming holiday, Fullerton College has been working with its partners to host a special Thanksgiving Healthy Hornet Drive-Thru starting Tuesday.

Fullerton College has been partnering with Sodexo and Pathways of Hope to distribute pre-packed bags of groceries along with other basic needs since the beginning of the summer semester at the Healthy Hornet Drive-Thru.

The Thanksgiving food drive is scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 24 between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and will take the place of the standard Thursday food drive. The event will be in front of the 1000 building in Staff Parking Lot A and 8 located off of E. Chapman Avenue.

Nearly 400 students are expected to receive groceries and seasonal and grocery gift cards during the Thanksgiving distribution. In order to participate in the food drive, students must sign up in advance no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 23.

Students can sign up here.

Those who sign up will receive a confirmation number by email by 4 p.m. on Monday. If a confirmation is not received, students should email German Baron at gbaron@fullcoll.edu to verify their confirmation number.

Donations in the form of grocery and visa gift cards have been being collected to support students with additional expenses. Those wishing to donate a gift card are still able to do so and can drop them off at the Healthy Hornet Drive-Thru on Nov. 24.