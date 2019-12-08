  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

Hornet Staff tastes Boba around Fullerton

Kai Martin Posted On December 8, 2019
Have you ever wanted to try a boba spot but never had the time or chance to? Have you never had boba in the first place? Want to know if the spots worth the trip or what boba can taste like?

The Hornet Staff has you covered. In this video, we try different local boba places such as Boba Time, Share tea, Cha time and Zero Degrees.

Our staff testing the boba has a wide variety of boba consumption; from never having it before to being an avid lover of boba. We tell you which local boba places to watch out for and which spots you should make your own.

