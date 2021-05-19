Hornets battle back in the ninth to continue the home win streak

The Fullerton Hornets beat the Mt. SAC Mounties 15-14 on Tuesday, tallying almost 20 hits and continuing their winning streak at home, now two games in a row.

Ryan Flores got the start for the Hornets putting on an impressive showing with three shutout innings.

The Hornets put three runs on the board in the first inning, courtesy of RBIs by Matt Darr, Jacob McClure and Julian Tellez.

Matt Darr then hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second to put the Hornets up 6-0.

Michael Curatolo came in to pitch the fourth inning and put up another zero for Fullerton.

Joel Martinez came in to pitch the fifth inning for Fullerton. With one out, the Mounties started to open up the game. Three hits in the inning led to two Mt. SAC runs, making the score 6-2.

Once again the Hornets changed pitchers in the top of the sixth inning, bringing in Adam Armstrong, who gave the Hornets another clean inning with no Mt. SAC runs scored.

At the bottom of the sixth, Fullerton added to the lead once again.

A defensive error for the Mounties resulted in a runner on base, and two hits by the Hornets helped them to add to their lead.

Adam Berecek came in to pitch the seventh for Fullerton giving up only one hit. However, two defensive errors by the Hornets resulted in one run for the Mounties in the inning, the score now 8-3.

The Hornets scored three runs on two hits in the bottom of the seventh. A single by Jacob Sharp scored Brock Denbo and Sawyer Chesley, while a balk by the pitcher scored Dominic Martinez, making the score 11-3 Hornets after seven innings.

The Mounties started to respond in the top of the eighth, as Mt. SAC’s Alex Reynoso singled to right field scoring Travis Hobbensiefken, making the score 11-5 Fullerton.

After no response from the Hornets, the Mounties attacked pitcher Garrett Paschel offensively.

After giving up three singles in a row to load the bases, Paschel walked in a run for Mt. SAC.

After Paschel struck out the next batter to get one out, two more singles scored two more runs for the Mounties.

Anthony Madrid came in to try and shut down the inning for Fullerton, but in the process, he gave up a walk and three hits, which scored three additional runs for Mt. SAC.

Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Mounties held the lead 14-11.

With one out, Dominic Martinez singled to left field, followed by a walk by Jacob Sharp.

Then Matt Darr came to the plate and hit a double scoring two runs for Fullerton.

After Brad Pellkofer popped out, Marco Malerba singled to the left side, advancing Darr to third.

Another single by David Barrios scored Darr and tied the game at 14 all.

To cap it off, Brian Landon singled up the middle scoring Marco Malerba to walk it off for the Hornets 15-14.

The Hornets will try to continue their home win streak on Thursday, May 20, as they face the Mounties once again at 2 p.m.