Hornets Beach Volleyball sweeps Saddleback, earns first OEC Championship

For the first time in the history of Fullerton College’s beach volleyball program, the Hornets are champions of the Orange Empire Conference.

On top of that, the team earned a perfect 9-0 undefeated season.

Each of today’s matches ended with a 5-0 score in favor of the Hornets.

This was the second sweep in a row for the Beach Volleyball team after defeating Santa Ana College by the same score a week earlier.

In the first match against Saddleback, Fullerton’s Hannah Wilmes and Kenzie Palmer won 21-9, 21-7.

Faith Webb and Chloe Johnson won their games 21-7, 21-9.

Hailey Vargas and Samantha Swanson won 21-9, 21-6, while Hannah Tobin and Alexis Zander won 21-9, 21-7.

In the second match, Wilmes and Palmer won 21-13 and 21-7, Webb and Johnson won 21-9, 21-6 and Vargas and Swanson sealed the deal 21-9 21-7

Brianne Elorriaga and Karen Delgadillo took over Tobin and Zander’s spots in the second match and won 21-2 and 21-8.

Head coach Megan Glennie credited the team’s winning streak to the girls’ ability to maintain their technique and strategy under pressure.

“We put everything on the line for each other and that’s why we’re champions,” said Hornet volleyball player Alexa Hauser.

“Everyone comes in and works hard for each other and holds each other accountable…this is a family and we could really see that this season,” added Coach Glennie.

The Hornets demonstrated camaraderie on the court throughout the season, treating teammates with respect and supporting each other when given the opportunity.

Coach Glennie also credited today’s win to assistant coach Cecilia Aragao, who has worked hard to better the team on and off the court.

Last season, the Women’s beach volleyball team had an overall record of 1-4 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the season.

Since then, the girls have strived for improvement, which has paid off as they completely turned this year around.

Following the team’s big win, they jumped for joy in a team huddle, and Coach Glennie surprised them with customized t-shirts to honor their victory.

Then the team ran off together to the water where they celebrated some more.

Now that the Hornets have gone undefeated for the season, they are going to the Perris Championship.

At this tournament, the team will send their best four pairs to compete. The champion pair will be decided in a single-elimination format.

Following the Perris Championship, the team will begin to train and prepare for the indoor volleyball season, coming up next Fall.

The team will lose two sophomores this offseason, providing others the chance to step up as leaders for the team and showcase their skills next season.

In the meantime, you can continue to follow the path of the Women’s Volleyball throughout the offseason by following their Instagram account @fullertoncollege_volleyball.