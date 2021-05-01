Hornets Beach Volleyball sweeps two matches against Cypress Chargers

The Fullerton Hornets Beach Volleyball team swept district rival Cypress College to remain undefeated on the season.

Prior to Friday’s match against Cypress, the team won both matches in a doubleheader against Orange Coast College and swept Mt. San Antonio College 5-0 in a match last week.

Fullerton (5-0, 4-0 conference) won Friday’s first match 4-1 and the second match 3-2, as some Hornets won their sets by substantial margins.

Hornets Faith Webb and Chloe Johnson defeated Cypress’ Mary Hicks and Amanda Risch 21-12 and 21-9.

Fullerton’s Arianna Requejo and Isa Domingo won their first set 21-3 and the second 21-18.

In the second match, the Hornets had two more pairs win big.

Hannah Wilmes and Kenzie Palmer won their sets 21-7 and 21-10, while Faith Webb and Chloe Johnson put on another impressive showing with 21-8 and 21-16 victories.

Palmer had a spectacular dig during one of her sets, which fired up the crowd.

“My partner Kenzie had our win on this today. She carried the team,” Palmer’s partner Hannah Wilmes said.

Overall, the Hornets had five matchup victories in only two sets.

Though many of the sets were clear victories for the Hornets, head coach Megan Glennie said that the second match could have gone either way.

Two of the six pairings in the second match went to three sets, with Cypress and Fullerton each winning one.

Throughout the match, each of the Hornets cheered on their teammates after completing their sets.

The team’s discipline and hard work during practice ultimately gave them the edge needed to win.

“We’ve spent a lot of time working on strategy and executing the game plan,” Coach Glennie added.

The Hornet athletes displayed strong teamwork and great enthusiasm, each of them putting forth a winning mentality. When one team was done with their set, they would go in pairs to cheer on their teammates.

Next up, Fullerton visits Santa Ana College to take on the Dons for a doubleheader next Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. and noon.

The following Friday, May 14, the Hornets return to Huntington Beach to wrap up the season with another doubleheader against Saddleback at 10 a.m. and noon.