Hornets continue Angel Stadium tradition post-pandemic

Fullerton College hosted its fifth annual FC night at Angel Stadium last Saturday. Hundreds of students, alumni, and faculty came out to support the Los Angeles Angels.

724 tickets were pre-sold for $25 each which included an Angels and FC co-branded baseball hat as a part of the ticket purchase.

Some of the ticket proceeds from the event went towards supporting Students of Distinction scholarships where 20 students are recognized each year for outstanding achievement.

Since the pandemic began this is the first time Angel Stadium has opened its doors for this event. NOCCCD Chancellor Byron Clift Breland threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Breland’s opening pitch landed squarely in the glove of Angels catcher Max Stassi. This could be related to his practice the day before on the Hornets baseball field with Scott Giles Fullerton’s athletics director.

The Fullerton College crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves and the designated sections’ energy level was charged, many people appeared thrilled to begin to attend large events safely again.

“I feel excited! I honestly did not expect to come. It’s very community-driven and I love being around everybody,” said Fullerton College student Joe Garcia. “The last game I came to was before COVID-19. This is basically my homecoming to Angel Stadium. I’m thankful to everyone that came. It’s great to be around everybody.”

“It’s awesome,” said former Fullerton student Charlene Egizi, “This is our fifth annual. We missed two years because of the pandemic,” she said. “Once a Hornet, Always a Hornet!”

Interim President Gilbert J. Contreras was also in attendance.

“One of our core values at Fullerton College is community,” said Contreras. “After the last couple of years that we’ve been through, it’s so beautiful to see the community come together for an Angels game for an excellent cause, our Students of Distinction.”

Zoot Velasco, executive director for the Friends of Fullerton College Foundation said, “I love that all this money is being raised for the Students of Distinction Scholarships. And the hats! You got to get the hats, right?”

Student of Distinction scholarships are sponsored by Associated Students, Janet and Henry Emoto, Schlinger Students of Distinction, Fullerton College Faculty Wives, District Management Association, various donors from Fullerton College, and the Friends of the Fullerton College Foundation.

Even though the Angels blew the lead in the seventh inning, losing 5-4 against the Baltimore Orioles FC night at Angel Stadium was a success due to the support from students, staff, and alumni. FC night at Angel Stadium is a tradition that many Hornets are happy to have back.