Following a loss against Cerritos College, the Hornets achieve their second victory of the season 29-24 against the Cougars on Saturday at College of the Canyons

The Hornets struggled with defense last week against Cerritos, but displayed a better effort at Cougar Stadium.

“The biggest thing we talked about was focus and being intentional in what they do. So obviously focus in their assignments, but then being intentional in all their actions,” said head coach Garret Campbell.

The second quarter belonged to the Cougars as they took the lead by one point. Quarterback Chayden Peery tossed a 36-yard touchdown and kicker Ty Morrison hit a 23-yard field goal to end the first half 10-9.

“No matter how many times you get knocked down, all it matters is that you keep getting up and fighting. The relationships they have with their teammates is what makes the team strong,” said Campbell.

Sophomore quarterback Josh Calvin tossed to freshman wide receiver Aiden Koenig to run 55 yards for a touchdown at minute 8:47 of the third quarter.

During the third quarter, the Hornets shut down Cougars’ offense during a drive that could have given them the lead. However, a Fullerton turnover gave the Cougars another opportunity to score a 54-yard touchdown to take the lead 24-23 with under a minute left in the quarter.

Calvin played well on Saturday, ending the game with three touchdowns, going 17-24 for 205 yards. The Hornets had 219 passing yards, 105 rushing yards, and one interception.

“If you come out and do the things that need to be done and we stay tight as a family, then we’re going to be okay,” said Campbell when asked about the Hornets’ win.

Sophomore wide receiver Will Gipson ran four yards for a fourth touchdown to finish the game strong, 29-24, giving the Hornets their second win of the season.

Fullerton College Hornets (3-1) will play on the road on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Allan Hancock College (2-1) at 2 p.m.

*Edit: fixed article to reflect correct college