In the biggest game of their careers as Hornets, freshman quarterback Brandon Nunez and sophomore quarterback Josh Calvin carried their squad to the Southern California Regional Championship after defeating the Mounties 45-41.

Fullerton came in to the fourth quarter with the lead of 31-32 but Mt. San Antonio had a full quarter to work with. The Mounties made every play count to take their lead to 34-32 after hitting a 35-yard field goal.

Not to be out performed, Calvin converted five first downs on his 13-play drive to score a 16-yard rushing touchdown taking the lead 38-32. His two-point conversion was no good.

On the very next drive, Mounties freshman quarterback Ike Udengwu III completed a pass to freshman wide receiver Shemar Savage for a touchdown and the lead 41-38

On Fullerton’s last drive of the game, Nunez was able to get the ball to first and goal with under a minute remaining in the game. Nunez rushed for a two-yard touchdown and freshman kicker Jonathan Fobear’s kick was good for a Hornet lead of 45-41.

“It’s all about trusting my guys and them trusting me,” said Nunez when asked how he manages to execute under pressure. “When it comes down to close games like this, it comes down to putting together successful drives.”

It was a shootout game that came down to the wire, but Hornets’ freshman defensive lineman Erik Hehl stopped the Mounties momentum with a quarterback sack, with 27 seconds remaining and the game on the line. This allowed Fullerton to hold on to their lead and win the game.

The Hornets managed to create some game changing plays in the third quarter. After Calvin wasn’t able to get to the endzone, Fobear hit a 25-yard field goal to tie the game 17-17. On the next ensuing kickoff play, Fullerton forced a fumble and recovered the ball on Mt. San Antonio’s 14-yard line.

This allowed Nunez to toss an 11-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Will Gipson for the touchdown. Fobear’s extra point was good and the Hornets took the lead 17-24.

With the game tied 7-7 at the beginning of the second quarter, Calvin knew what to do to conquer the Mounties. He threw a 54-yard pass to freshman tight end Cameron Woods enroute to a touchdown and the lead 14-17.

“Brandon and Josh split time evenly, and both of them play really well at times,” said head coach Garett Campell. “They did a really good job when it was their turn at moving the ball.”

The Hornets finished with 245 passing yards, 193 rushing yards, 180 return yards, two interceptions, and a time possession 28:34.

After the game, two awards were given to Fullerton Hornets. Sophomore running back Tyrell Greene Jr. was awarded “most valuable player.” Freshman linebacker Jeremiah McNeeley was awarded “player of the game.”

The Hornets (10-1, 5-0) will head to San Bernardino Valley College to compete for their first Regional State Championship title under head coach Garett Campbell against Riverside City College (11-0, 5-0) on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a to-be-announced time.