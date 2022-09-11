As the heat wave starts to subside, the Hornets fell short to the Falcons on Saturday at Fullerton Union High School. The Hornets put a lot of effort throughout the first half, but their defense fell flat.

Sophomore running back Malik Winston ran a touchdown at minute 13:33 of the second quarter, and a 34-yard field goal attempt by freshman kicker Johnathan Fobear made the score 18-10 after the first half.

Fullerton College’s offense was on full display during the game, but it wasn’t enough to beat Cerritos. Fullerton had 163 passing yards, 227 rushing yards, and one interception. However, 11 penalties caused them to lose a total of 97 yards during the game.

Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Smith and freshman wide receiver Aiden Koenig ran two touchdowns to give the Hornets a 25-24 lead in the third quarter, but Cerritos managed to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter with the final score being 32-24.

“We need to re-bounce, work on maturity and just develop it, you know, just come out and prepare for practice again.” said coach Garrett Campbell. “This game could’ve gone either way. There were a handful of plays here and there and they could have gone either way. Unfortunately, Cerritos made a couple more plays than we did”

The Hornets ended the game with a total of 64 plays, 390 offensive yards and ball possession time of 24:59.

The Hornet’s quarterback duties were shared between sophomore Josh Calvin and freshman Brandon Nunez, who played a for a total four downs with four pass attempts, one completed, and 15 yards gained.

“It’s a typical Cerritos-Fullerton battle, and we just battled it out. It’s physical and can be a battle at times. It’s going to go back and forth and that’s exactly what happened,” said coach Campbell.

Fullerton College will face College of the Canyons next Saturday, September 17 at 6 p.m.