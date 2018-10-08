Hornets football stays perfect

In the first Central Division game of the season, Fullerton College beat Palomar College remaining No. 1.
Palomar College shocked Fullerton College as they started the game putting the first points on the board. Comets quarterback Connor Curry sprinted pass the Hornets defense for a 46-yard touchdown with just over 12 minutes left to play in the first quarter.
However, The Hornets did not budge or blink as they added three back to back touchdowns to end the first quarter 21-7.
To start the second quarter, Hornets quarterback sophomore Gresch Jensen found sophomore wide receiver Markelle Raymond for a 4-yard touchdown; minutes later Jensen found sophomore wide receiver Robert Downs for a 59-yard touchdown extending the lead to 35-7.
The Comets seemed unphased as they answered back with their own two touchdowns right before the half. Comets quarterback Connor Curry handed the ball off to running back DeVion Sneed for two 1-yard touchdowns and heading into the half trailing 35-21.
With just under seven minutes left to play in the third quarter, Palomar closed the scoring gap after a 28-yard field goal made by Mark Meader bringing the score to 35-24.
With just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Hornets sophomore quarterback Zach Smith rushes for a 22-yard touchdown. The Hornets were just too much for the Comets to handle as they added three more scores putting 56 points up on the scoreboard.
The Comets added another touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game. Out of time and without the ball, as the three minute clock winded down the game ended with a final score of 56-31.
FC accrued more than 600 yards on offense with a grand total of 623, with quarterback Jensen leading the way with 428 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. He completed 22 of 36 passing attempts and had one interception.
Hornets receiving core kept the Comets on their heels as they blasted pass Palomar accumulating six touchdowns between four players. Robert Downs led the team with 181 yards and two touchdowns. Markelle Raymond added 84 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide receivers Sean Carter and X’zavier Green had a touchdown a piece in the Hornets win.
The Hornets defense played a solid game as sophomores Troy Lefeged intercepted Comets Shea Morales and Jay Brown returned it for a 27-yard touchdown.
The Hornets next game will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at Yorba Linda High School against Cerritos College in another Central Division matchup with kick off at 1 p.m.
