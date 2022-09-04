Fullerton College opened the season with a resounding victory Saturday night against Santa Ana College in the 99th Key to the County game. As temperatures soared past 100 degrees, the Hornets rolled over the Dons 56-7 at Eddie West Stadium.

The scorching game saw two records fall: the Key to the County record for the largest margin of victory, and the Fullerton College record for longest interception return, when sophomore defensive back Ronald McFoy ran 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets put up a strong lead early. By the end of the first quarter, the scoreboard read 22-0 Hornets.

Sophomore quarterback Josh Calvin threw a nine-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Will Gipson for Fullerton College’s first touchdown, and then ran 26 yards to the end zone at the 4:32 mark of the quarter. A 42-yard interception return by sophomore defensive back Salen Streater capped the Hornets scoring for the quarter.

The Hornets took their lead to 25-0 at the beginning of the second quarter with a 38-yard field goal by freshman kicker Jonathan Fobear.

The Dons only touchdown came in the third quarter, with an 11-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ceasar Ayala to sophomore wide receiver Kyran Hayes.

“I’m mostly relieved, but obviously I am very excited. I’m very proud of our guys,” said head coach Garrett Campbell. “I thought they played a great game.”

Fullerton College’s defense was on full display during the game, holding Santa Ana College to two rushing yards, grabbing two interceptions, and recovering two Dons fumbles.

“I feel pretty good. It was a team effort. Everybody did what they had to do,” said sophomore defensive lineman Amari Williams. “Since the beginning of the week, we based our work off of ‘DYJ’: do your job. That’s been our motto and that’s going to be our motto for the rest of the season.”

Sophomore running back Tyrell Greene Jr. ran for two touchdowns to help the Hornets extend their lead in the third and fourth quarters.

“It starts on Monday. We get together and come up with a game plan. Each day we just try to work on first down, second down, and figure it all out,” said assistant coach Phil Austin. “Hopefully by Thursday, we are off and rolling, and we have everything in. Then we just got to come in and execute and play hard.”

The Hornets ended the game with a total of 59 plays, 469 offensive yards and ball possession time of 26:51.

“This is a trophy game, so it means a lot to a lot of people. To come out and put 50 plus points is huge, so I am really happy for our guys,” said Campbell.

Fullerton College next faces Cerritos College at Fullerton Union High on Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.