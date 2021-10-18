Hornets Football tames Wolverines in blowout win

Fullerton College bounced back from a previous loss against El Camino with an impressive 49-6 win over San Bernardino Valley on Thursday night.

Hornets defense led the way with a suffocating performance, while the offense capitalized on the defensive turnovers routinely putting the ball in the end zone.

The Hornets disrupted the Wolverines offense forcing three fumbles, two interceptions and five sacks. The defense’s ability to cause turnovers and limit their opponent to 153-yards on offense set the Hornets offense up in the Wolverines territory all night.

“The game plan was phenomenal. Obviously, Coach Crooks the Hornets defensive coordinator, and staff do a phenomenal job with that. I think bigger than the game plan, was the execution […] they did what was asked of them,” Coach Garrett Campbell said of the defense’s performance. “I know it sounds very simple to say but that’s literally what this game comes down to, just doing your job and trusting the guy right next to you.”

Turnovers started early with the Hornets (3-2) on defense causing havoc in the Wolverines (1-4) backfield forcing a fumble that was recovered by the Hornets deep in Wolverines territory.

Sophomore running back Branden Rankins then pounded in a 12-yard touchdown to capitalize off the turnover and give Fullerton a lead it would never relinquish.

Freshman linebacker Isaac Hurtado stood out in this blowout against the Wolverines, recording over five total tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup. “My expectations for myself are just really high,” Hurtado said. “I shouldn’t expect anything less from myself, I knew I had to get it done.”

The Wolverines failed to advance multiple times, thanks to the Hornets defense routinely putting pressure and forcing punts. They were only allowed nine first downs compared to the Hornets who had 29.

The Hornets defense created another turnover early in the second quarter that put their offense back onto the field and gave freshman running back Tyrell Greene Jr. the chance to run the ball into the end zone, untouched, for a 7-yard touchdown.

By forcing another fumble the Hornets tried to bump their lead just before halftime. Freshman quarterback Chandler Galban connected with freshman wide receiver Braedin Huffman for a 16-yard touchdown, increasing the lead to 35-6 to close the half.

Despite two interceptions and a fumble, the Hornets offense was able to fight through and find ways to score and stay in control of the game.

“I think the best thing they did was something we talked about all week […] do your own job. So, you’ll make mistakes, not a problem, but just do your job,” Coach Campbell said of the offense’s challenges. “So when there was adversity, they just went back to doing their own job.”

Hornets offense started the second half with an impressive 2-yard touchdown run for a 42-6 lead by sophomore running back Rankins after cruising down the field.

Freshman quarterback Tra Edwards linked with sophomore wide receiver Charles Buyers for a 48-yard touchdown pass which bumped the score to 49-6.

Freshman defensive back Anthony Wilson intercepted Wolverines quarterback Cooper Justice allowing Fullerton to run out the clock and end the game.

Number 13 Fullerton College hopes to improve towards a 5-2 record as they face Southwestern College (2-2) next Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.