Hornets get revenge but season ends in heartbreaking loss

Fullerton’s strong run ends in heartbreak in their third game of the CCCAA tournament on Saturday.

The Fullerton Hornet’s softball team beat the Cypress Chargers by a score of 6-3 on Saturday, May 18 in game 2 of state play. Perfect timing for the first win against the Chargers this season.

“It came down to heart and grit, we have fought and we’re going to keep fighting,” Lulu Vasquez stated after the win.

After falling to the San Mateo Bulldogs the day before, the Hornets had to collect themselves quickly and be prepared to face a team, they haven’t beaten this year.

Fullerton wasted no time getting on the board after center fielder Kaylee Williamson singled in Sabrina Anguiano to put the Hornet’s up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

Cypress would respond in the bottom half of the inning to even up the score as the Chargers shortstop Janea Brannen flew out to score a runner on third.

The Hornet’s immediately regained the lead in the second inning after a critical hit from Anguiano scored two base runners that gave Fullerton the lead 3-1.

An error led to a run in the fourth inning that brought the Chargers within striking distance of the Hornets narrowing the score 3-2 with Fullerton ahead.

Fullerton put their foot on the gas in the fifth inning which would be all that was needed to seal the victory for the Hornets.

Designated player Lulu Vasquez doubled in a run and would come home on a double from Sarah Rengifo that would score two that increased Fullerton’s lead 6-2.

The Chargers added one more run in the sixth inning after Lesly Bojorquez took starting pitcher Jessica Lopez deep to left field to cut the lead in half.

Lopez retired the Chargers in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance the Hornets and eliminate their conference season rivals.

“We fought till the end and had heart no matter what and we played as a team all seven innings,” Jessica Lopez said on the win against Cypress.

As Fullerton eliminated the team that has given them headaches all season, they looked to continue their success against the Palomar Comets.

In what would be a closely contested game between Palomar and the rain, the second game for the Hornets would not go as planned.

What goes up must come down and unfortunately, Fullerton came down against the comets in a game that was decided by one run.

In a pitcher’s duel between the Comets and the Hornets, Palomar came out victorious with an impressive outing by allowing only one run to the hot Hornet offense and winning 2-1.

Earlier in the season, lady Hornets also fell short to the Palomar Comets at home with the score of 3-2, and that game that went 10 innings.

The Hornets had a chance to come back in the fifth and sixth innings, but came up short at the plate. After struggling to get on base, the Hornets season came to an end.

Although the season ended without a championship, Fullerton won a total of 38 games with pitcher Lulu Vasquez earning her MVP Honors and Coach Speedy Gonzales & Crystal Aguirre earning “coach of the year” honors.

0 Shares









