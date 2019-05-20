  • /!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.

  • The Hornet

  • - Advertisement -

Hornets get revenge but season ends in heartbreaking loss

Adam Aranda Posted On May 20, 2019
0
32 Views
0

Fullerton’s strong run ends in heartbreak in their third game of the CCCAA tournament on Saturday.

Softball_Palomar_21219_122.JPG

Hornet softball versus Palomar Fab 12, 2019

The Fullerton Hornet’s softball team beat the Cypress Chargers by a score of 6-3 on Saturday, May 18 in game 2 of state play. Perfect timing for the first win against the Chargers this season.

“It came down to heart and grit, we have fought and we’re going to keep fighting,” Lulu Vasquez stated after the win.

After falling to the San Mateo Bulldogs the day before, the Hornets had to collect themselves quickly and be prepared to face a team, they haven’t beaten this year.

Fullerton wasted no time getting on the board after center fielder Kaylee Williamson singled in Sabrina Anguiano to put the Hornet’s up 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

IMG_7998 (2).JPG

Hornet sophomore Kaylee Williamson drove in the first run of the game against Cypress on Saturday, May 18. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

Cypress would respond in the bottom half of the inning to even up the score as the Chargers shortstop Janea Brannen flew out to score a runner on third.

The Hornet’s immediately regained the lead in the second inning after a critical hit from Anguiano scored two base runners that gave Fullerton the lead 3-1.

An error led to a run in the fourth inning that brought the Chargers within striking distance of the Hornets narrowing the score 3-2 with Fullerton ahead.

Fullerton put their foot on the gas in the fifth inning which would be all that was needed to seal the victory for the Hornets.

Designated player Lulu Vasquez doubled in a run and would come home on a double from Sarah Rengifo that would score two that increased Fullerton’s lead 6-2.

The Chargers added one more run in the sixth inning after Lesly Bojorquez took starting pitcher Jessica Lopez deep to left field to cut the lead in half.

Lopez retired the Chargers in order in the bottom of the seventh to advance the Hornets and eliminate their conference season rivals.

IMG_7746 (2).JPG

Hornet freshman Jessica Lopez pitched a complete game victory with 5 strikeouts against Cypress on Saturday, May 18. Photo credit: Bovie Lavong

“We fought till the end and had heart no matter what and we played as a team all seven innings,” Jessica Lopez said on the win against Cypress.

As Fullerton eliminated the team that has given them headaches all season, they looked to continue their success against the Palomar Comets.

In what would be a closely contested game between Palomar and the rain, the second game for the Hornets would not go as planned.

What goes up must come down and unfortunately, Fullerton came down against the comets in a game that was decided by one run.

In a pitcher’s duel between the Comets and the Hornets, Palomar came out victorious with an impressive outing by allowing only one run to the hot Hornet offense and winning 2-1.

Earlier in the season, lady Hornets also fell short to the Palomar Comets at home with the score of 3-2, and that game that went 10 innings.

The Hornets had a chance to come back in the fifth and sixth innings, but came up short at the plate. After struggling to get on base, the Hornets season came to an end.

Softball_Palomar

Hornet softball versus Palomar Fab 12, 2019 Photo credit: Adam Aranda

Although the season ended without a championship, Fullerton won a total of 38 games with pitcher Lulu Vasquez earning her MVP Honors and Coach Speedy Gonzales & Crystal Aguirre earning “coach of the year” honors.

Post Views: 32

- Advertisement -


Author

Adam Aranda


You may also like
Review: Game of Thrones series finale did not live up to the hype
May 20, 2019
Paid parking headed to Downtown Fullerton
May 19, 2019
The Sherbeck Field project takes a step forward.
May 19, 2019
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook

    Facebook Pagelike Widget

Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play
/!\ error getUserIDFromUserName. /!\ error empty username or access token.