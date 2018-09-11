  • - Advertisement -

Hornets Men’s Soccer Claim First Win of Conference Play

Victor Higuera Posted On September 11, 2018
Fullerton College men’s soccer team put away conference rivals Irvine Valley College to claim a 2-1 home victory.

Coming off a big home win against Compton, the Hornets struggled, but finished their scoring opportunities to come out on top, putting the team (5-1 overall, 1-0 OEC).

Freshman Brian Martinez challenges the Lasers with a tackle on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo credit: Ciera Chavez

“We had the ability to come out with the win and be resilient as a team,” said head coach Greg Aviles. “We played a good team and not every game will be the same. Our team was tested, yet we continued to believe and kept fighting the whole game.”

The first half of the game was dominated by the Hornets. They controlled all the ball possessions, but struggled to create chances to score goals.

Fullerton’s only chance at goal came when freshman forward Oliver Meza found room and took a shot at goal, only to have it glaze over the top of post.

Starting off the second half, the Lasers looked to continue their physical play and impose there will on the Hornets.

The Hornets created a chance at goal off a deflected header. When the ball found sophomore Danny Abrego-Fulton who beat IVC goalkeeper Nathan King, he scored putting Fullerton up 1-0.

Moments later the Lasers found the equalizer off a corner when a deflection hit off Laser’s defender Michael Davis.

“We were up 1-0 and the game got out of hand, yet we continued on creating our chances and felt our team chemistry would prevail. I knew eventually space would open up allowing us to have another opportunity at goal,” said sophomore defender CJ Wood.

Hornets midfielder Oliver Meza goes up against the Lasers for possession of the ball Tuesday, Sept. 11. Photo credit: Ciera Chavez

The Hornets did find their chance, when sophomore mid-fielder Carlos Esparza fought off a defender to find freshman forward Oliver Meza who found the back of the net, giving the Hornets a 2-1 lead.

Minutes later, it seemed the Lasers would find another equalizer. As the Lasers look to capitalize and score, a mishandled sideline throw fell in the box and was deflected right to forward Alessandro Cabral, who kicked the ball in the back of the net, only for it to be called offsides.

As the clock winded down, the Hornets were pleased to know that their 2-1 victory over the Irvine Valley Lasers game them their first conference win.

“We got the win and this is big being a league opening game,” stated sophomore mid-fielder Carlos Esparza. “I feel like nerves got to the team a bit, we are young and I think after this game a lot of the players woke up. Good for the team to come out with this win and start off league on a positive note.”

Hornets midfielder Carlos Esparza challenges Irvine Valley College for the ball Tuesday. Sept. 11. Photo credit: Ciera Chavez

The Hornets will look to gain another conference win on the road where they will face Orange Coast College Saturday Sept. 14 at 3pm.

