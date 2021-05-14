Hornets Men’s Tennis falls to RCC to close the season

The Fullerton College Men’s Tennis team lost their final match of the season today against Riverside 3-2.

The usual rules for tennis at the community college level are the first team to five points wins.

However, both teams had only four active players each, with Riverside having three positive COVID-19 tests earlier in the week, resulting in a lesser score.

Usually, each doubles matches counts as one point, but due to the need for an odd final score, only the first team doubles match counted.

The Hornets were 0-5 on the season heading into the final match today and were looking to secure their first win.

Tim and Jon Kams were the first team doubles players for Fullerton and held Riverside’s first team for most of the set.

Riverside won the first game, and Fullerton came back to tie it at 3-3. After that, Riverside held firm control and won the doubles match 8-4.

Following the doubles were the singles matches.

Tim Kams was the number one single for Fullerton, and he had the most contested match of the day.

Kams fell behind early and lost the first set 6-1, and came back after falling early to win the second set 7-5.

From there it appeared exhaustion got the better of him as Kams would go on to lose the third set 6-1.

John Kams was the number two singles player for Fullerton, and he had control in both sets of his matches, winning 6-3, 6-4.

“This season has taught me to learn how to play when you’re down and how to play when you’re at a disadvantage,” Kams said.

Because Fullerton only has four players, they are usually down 3-0 on points before the match even starts, but Jon Kams says this has helped create a great mindset for him.

“This happens every time we play, so it’s been a new experience,” Kams said.

The number three single, Jeff Lawton, fought hard in his singles match but fell short in the end 6-1, 6-2.

The final singles match, played by Scott Merritt resulted in a win for Fullerton.

Merritt kept going back and forth in both sets but ended up winning 6-3, 6-4.

“The most important thing for me this season isn’t necessarily the wins but seeing these guys improve and to see these guys get better,” Hornets assistant coach Jon Neri said.

Neri reflected back on the season and believes the players all improved from where they started.

“It’s tough because I want them to feel some kind of victory but not much can be expected when you come in down 3-0 every match,” Neri said.

The Hornets complete the year with a record of 0-6 and will look to get back to a regular schedule next spring.