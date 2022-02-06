Pitching and offensive performance determine past few games

Starting pitcher Adam Armstrong had a six-inning shutout during Fullerton College’s fourth game of the season against Moorpark College. With the offense joining in the Hornets ensured their winning streak continued on.

Designated hitter center fielder, Jacob Sharp, got the scoring going for the Hornets in the bottom of the third with a double off the left-field wall scoring Isaiah Marquez and RJ Vanderhook respectively. Sharp was then able to score when Miguel Ortiz singled to center field.

The lead grew when Marquez scored once more in the fourth inning. Garet Crenshaw then smashed a home run to right field in the fifth inning, and Marquez scored the third run in the sixth inning, bringing the score to an impressive 6-0 Hornets.

Armstrong started the game with six innings of shutout baseball, finally pulled for reliever Ryan Flores in the top of the seventh inning. This switch would prove to be costly for the Hornets as the Raiders were able to fully load the bases before Flores was taken out for reliever Joe Linehan.

Linehan did his best to protect The Hornet’s lead but the Raiders ended up scoring four runs by the end of the seventh inning putting pressure back on The Hornets.

The Hornets answered back in the bottom of the seventh when pinch hitter Niko Santamaria singled to left field. Reaching second base on a fielding error, that also scored center fielder Garet Crenshaw, Santamaria’s hit brought the score to 7-4.

“Adam set the tone by throwing strikes and our hitters did a good job of battling and finding awesome pitches early in the first couple of minutes,” said Chad Baum Fullerton’s coach. “Extending our lead was obviously really important because they got those four runs.”

Sharp was the catalyst to the offensive momentum in a big four-run third inning.

“Jacob is a phenomenal player. He was DH back in the day and he’s a really good hitter. He plays with a lot of passion and is definitely one of the leaders on the offensive side,” Baum said.

With Thursday’s win, the Hornets (4-0) remained undefeated in the season until the team’s next game, Feb. 4 where they had their first loss at Ventura College, 11-5 Pirates.

In another away game, the next day, Fullerton bounced back from the loss by beating the Palomar College Comets 13-8. The Hornets are now (5-1).