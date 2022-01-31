Hornets remain undefeated at home

Helping to keep the Hornets winning streak alive two guards performances’ really stood out in a game last week. Ronnie Stapp, who was perfect from the free-throw line and scored 17 points, and Kobe Newton who scored 13 points several of which were in clutch moments.

Fullerton College defeated Cypress College 57-52 despite shooting 37% from the field.

Scoring first, the Hornets remained on top for most of the first half of the game. Stapp kept momentum going for the Hornets by lobbing a pass to forward Chazz Hutchison for a slam dunk that took the lead to 10-8.

After a Hornet turnover, the Chargers went on a 7-2 run with a 3-pointer and a layup to make the score 12-15.

After a Hornet’s timeout, with six minutes remaining in the half, Hornets forward Tristan Williams took possession of the ball and was able to score on a layup.

Williams was then fouled on the next possession. He made both shots from the free-throw line and gave the Hornets the lead.

Stapp made a 3-point shot and forward Gaven Ramirez made a jump shot to end the half with the score 23-21 Fullerton.

In the second half, the lead got to 38-30 Cypress.

“We didn’t shoot the ball very well. It wasn’t our best night,” said Perry Webster, Fullerton’s coach.

The Hornets struggled from the field shooting 18-49 for the night allowing the Chargers to stay in the game.

Stapp tied the game at 41-41 with a powerful drive to the basket and a layup score.

Newton had a strong game, and just a few possessions later he contributed in another crucial moment by tying the game at 50-50 with a jump shot.

With the score tied at 50, Cypress called for a full timeout with 1:57 left in the game.

Newton hit a 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds left. This gave the Hornets a 53-50 lead forcing the Chargers to call a timeout.

Webster was visibly excited telling the team during a timeout to, “Keep fighting and try to find a way.”

The Chargers got to within a one-point difference but with the time ticking down they were forced to foul. Fullerton guard Javon Jones and forward Tristan Williams hit all four free throws to seal the game.

Stapp led the scoring again for the Hornets with 17 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds.

“I’m just blessed to play with a group of guys like these,” said Stapp when asked about his performance in the game. “It’s not really about my performance. It’s about all our performance together, and if we keep winning that’s all that matters.”

Ranked No. 2 in the state the Hornets (18-1 overall, 8-0 OEC) remain undefeated at home and in the conference. The team will be on the road playing against Golden West College Wednesday, Feb 2 at 3 p.m.