Hornets sail pass Cerritos College

Rain or no rain, the Hornets football team dominated the Falcons as they added yet another sweet victory on Saturday Oct. 13.
Fullerton got out to a strong lead as sophomore quarterback Gresch Jensen rushed for a 23-yard touchdown to start the scoring drive for the Hornets. Minutes later Jensen completed a pass to sophomore wide receiver Jawaun Johnson for a 10-yard touchdown bringing the score to 14-0.
With just under three minutes left in the first quarter, Hornets freshman quarterback Quinn Commons rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. The Hornets ended the first quarter with 21 unanswered points.
Still dominating and with the momentum on their side, Hornets Jensen rushes for another touchdown with over 12 minutes left in the second quarter. Down by 28 points, the Falcons needed a miracle with their offense as Etieni Valele rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to avoid a shutout bringing the score to 28-7.
As the clock winded down right before the half, Hornets sophomore running back Eric Graham rushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Fullerton outplayed and wore down the defense of Cerritos College as they take a commanding lead of 35-7 going into halftime.
The second half started out with 3-and-outs by both teams as they settled back into the game. Half way through the third quarter, Cerritos finally got on the board when Leonard Arzt made a 30-yard with a field goal.
While the Hornets seemed to struggle on offense, the Falcons were able to capitalize on their offense. Falcons Isaiah completed a pass to Carl Odom for a 7-yard touchdown bringing the score to 35-17 Hornets.
Fullerton seemed flustered and out of sync, as they never scored after the first half. However, the second half belonged to the Falcons as they scored 10 points in the third quarter and were looking for more in the fourth.
With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Falcons Carl Odom rushed for a 9-yard touchdown. The offense was left on the field as they attempted a 2-point conversion that was good bringing the Falcons to within 10 points of the Hornets at 35-25.
As the clock continued to wind down and the Hornets looking for a stop, the Falcons decided to go for an onside kick, which they recovered.
Due to the Hornets defense, the Falcons were stopped and the game clock ran out. The Falcons last minute run was not enough as they ran out of time and the Hornets tacked on yet another victory with at 35-25.
Hornets Jensen passed for 277 yards, had three touchdowns (one passing, 2 rushing), and one interception. Johnson led the way for the receivers with 70 yards and one touchdown and running back Graham rushed for 17 yards adding one touchdown.
The Hornets (7-0, 2-0 in central division) have a bye, but will be back on the field on Saturday, Oct. 27, as they host San Diego Mesa College. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. at Yorba Linda High School.
