Hornets score triple digits in a victory over Santa Ana College

The Hornets dropped over a hundred points on the road in a 103-73 victory over conference opponent Santa Ana.

Starting fast right from the start, the Hornets were able to execute their game plan and put up the most points so far this season in the first half with 56 points.

Eleven seconds in the game, Hornets freshman guard Omajae Smith scored the first points of the game from a jump shot. This gave the Hornets the early lead that would stay in the entirety of the game.

Fullerton was able to establish 18-point lead going into halftime leading the Dons 56-38. Hornet sophomore center Ronne Readus was both the defensive catalyst and offensive catalyst for the Hornets. He had another monster performance that reminisced from the night he had vs. Cypress earlier in the season. That night, Readus posted (21 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 blocks).

Readus would lead the Hornets again in the scoring, rebounding, and block categories for the game with a double-double performance (23 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocks). He finished the night shooting 11 for 15 (73.33%) from the field.

Hornet sophomore players Lance Coleman II, Jailen Moore, Rodrick McCobb, and Vaj Rice all followed Readus in scoring as a collective group effort by combining for 58 points. This put five Hornet players with double figures in scoring.

Smith lead the Hornets with 10 assists and second in rebounds finishing with 9 and earned 9 points. He was just one point and one rebound shy of recording a triple-double.

Despite Santa Ana having one more shot attempt than the Hornets, the Hornets made 13 more shots than the Dons by shooting 39-74 (52.7%) from the field.



The Hornets will go on the road and face conference rivals Cypress with no love lost for Valentine Days on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

