Hornets shock undefeated Cypress handing them their first loss of the season

The Hornets (6-5) snapped a 17-match winning streak by the Chargers (10-1) and gave them their first loss. This was a must-win by the Hornets and kept them alive in the Orange Empire Conference standings.

The Hornets came out firing, winning the first set 25-20. The second set was close, but the Chargers went on a 15-5 run to win the set 25-13 and even it up at 1 set each.

The third set was very close, but Hornets McKenna Mokry had a crucial kill that won the third set for the Hornets 27-25. The Chargers won the fourth set 25-21, making 4 sets each.

During the fifth and final set, the Hornets were able to pull away thanks to a great left-handed kill by Alexis Zander, winning the set 15-9 and the match 3-2.

Hornets Sophomore Faith Webb had a huge night with a season-high 17 blocks, while Hannah Wilmes had 13 kills.

The Hornets (13-10 overall, 6-5 OEC) head to Saddleback College, Wed. Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.