Hornets sting the Chargers from behind 5-4

The Fullerton Hornets baseball team shocked the Cypress College Chargers with a come-from-behind victory 5-4 on Thursday.

The victory ended Fullerton’s season-long nine-game home losing streak.

The Cypress Chargers came into Thursday’s game as the number two team in the Orange Empire Conference standings and coming off a 13-4 win over Fullerton College on Tuesday.

Fullerton College came into the game at last place in OEC.

Justin Schubert started off the first inning by giving up a lead-off home run to Cypress second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa followed by a pair of singles, one of which was mishandled by center fielder Brian Landon allowing a runner to score.

Then Schubert was able to get a ground out to third basemen Sawyer Chesley to end the inning and hold Cypress to only two runs.

In the bottom of the first, Hornets left fielder Dominic Martinez led off with a single.

Martinez scored on a Matt Darr RBI single to right field to cut the lead in half before Cypress starter Julian Aguiar was able to strike out back-to-back hitters to get out of the inning.

In the second inning, Schubert settled in and began an impressive stretch of three scoreless innings.

Schubert did not have many strikeouts but was able to pitch to contact and get lots of ground ball outs as well as fly ball outs.

Schubert would retire the side in order in the second and third inning and be able to get two fly ball outs before giving up a single to Cypress Brenden Harris.

Harris attempted to steal second base but was thrown out by Hornets catcher Jacob Sharp with a great tag put down by second baseman Brock Denbo for the final out of the Cypress half of the fourth inning.

The Chargers would put another run on the board in the fifth after a lead-off walk put Jason McDonnell on base.

When McDonnell attempted to steal second, Denbo was unable to catch Sharp’s throw and the ball would go off his glove into center field, allowing McDonnell to advance to third with Sharp being charged with an error.

Schubert was able to strike out the next batter before Andrew Sojka grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed McDonnell to score from third.

Schubert was then able to get the final out to end the fifth with the score now Cypress 3, Fullerton 1.

Schubert would get in a little trouble in the sixth inning.

After walking the lead-off batter and then giving up a single to center field, Schubert made an athletic play to get the lead runner at third when Cypress batter Brenden Harris laid down a bunt.

Cypress’s Ricky Lane then doubled down the right-field line on a ball that was fair by inches, scoring Ryan Maciel to make it a 4-1 Cypress lead.

The Hornets fought back in the bottom of the sixth. Dominic Martinez once again led off with a single, followed by another single for right fielder Matt Darr that advanced Martinez to third.

Cypress pitcher Julian Aguiar tried to pick off Darr at first but a bad throw allowed Martinez to score from third and Darr to reach second base.

Julian Tellez then singled down the right-field line scoring Darr and cutting the Cypress lead to one.

Hornets center fielder Brian Landon then hit a ground ball that took a tough bounce causing Cypress shortstop De Sa to mishandle the ball and allowing Landon to reach safely and Tellez to advance to third.

Aguiar then made another throwing error on another pick-off attempt allowing Tellez to score and tying the game at 4-4.

Coach Chad Baum would go to his bullpen for Garrett Paschel in the eighth inning, ending an impressive day for Justin Schubert.

In the bottom of the eighth Elias Rios would reach first by beating out an infield single.

David Barrios then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Rios to second. Marco Malerba singled to right putting Rios on third.

A perfectly placed bunt by Ryan Lamastra scored Rios giving the Hornets a 5-4 lead.

Paschel would shut down the Chargers in the top of the ninth and earn the win.

“Honestly, I just wanted to get a win for the team today. We had a good practice yesterday and we all locked in and I think that’s what helped us win today,” Schubert said after the game.

The Hornets (4-14) will travel to Cypress College for a doubleheader Friday at 12 and 3 p.m.