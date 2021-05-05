Hornets’ struggles continue with a big loss to Golden West

The Fullerton College Hornets continued to struggle at home as they lost 21-5 to the Golden West College Rustlers Thursday afternoon.

Rustlers starting pitcher Caleb Turner went six innings striking out 10 batters and only giving up one earned run on four hits.

“I felt very relaxed and focused going into my start today. Felt like I had control of my pitches and my guys picked me up on defense and gave me awesome run support. It was a great team win,” Turner said after the victory.

Hornet Starting pitcher Garrett Paschel did not fare as well.

Paschel only gave up one run in the first inning after walking a batter and then giving up a single.

However, the wheels started to fall off for Paschel during the top of the second.

Two singles by the Rustlers to start the inning followed by an RBI single by Gunner Magrann got the scoring going in a huge second inning for Golden West.

Another single scoring two more was enough for Hornets coach Chad Baum to make a change and go to his bullpen early and often for the remainder of the day.

Paschel pitched only one and one-third innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits, one walk and one strikeout, making his record 1-3 on the season.

Hornets reliever Bryce Barnett would pick up right where Paschel left off. Barnett pitched one-third of an inning giving up seven runs on five hits and three walks. The Rustlers ultimately scored 11 runs in the second inning, leading the Hornets 12-0 after two innings.

Golden West College would add three more runs in the top of third and the Hornets finally got in on the board in the bottom half of the third when Elias Rios singled down the third-base line scoring catcher Carter Kay.

Caleb Turner pitched three more shutout innings and the Rustlers added four more runs in the top of the sixth to make the score 19-1.

Golden West would add two more runs in the top half of the eighth inning before the Hornets bats finally showed some life in the bottom of the eighth.

Pinch hitter Marco Malerba scored Dean Drake on an RBI single.

Sawyer Chesley hit in two more runs with a triple.

Chesley then scored on a wild pitch before the Rustlers could get out of the inning with the score being 21-5.

Rustlers closer Anthony Chiaramonte came in in the ninth inning and Hornet Andrew Sanchez grounded into a double play to end the game.

The Hornets fall to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the conference.

They look to bounce back in another home game against Golden West on Thursday, May 6 at 2 p.m.

Fans are still not allowed to attend the games but can watch a live broadcast of Thursday’s game by clicking here.