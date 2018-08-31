Hornets to Three-Peat?

The new football season is just days away and speculation of Fullerton College Hornets three-peat chants are underway.
According to JC Athletic Bureau Poll, based off last years undefeated season and two-time defending champs, the Hornets have been projected to be the number one seed and three-peat.
The Hornets are taking it day to day, but you just got to wonder after losing 31 players and with new additions to the roster, do they have what it takes remain undefeated?
“I never know what to expect from year to year. Every time I think we are going to struggle we end up really good and anytime I think we are good we seem to struggle,” said Hornets head coach Tim Byrnes.
Rebuilding with a group of players, the Hornets are counting on their three returning veterans, to give this new look Hornets team the leadership they need to get back back to the finals.
This new season will feature two highly recruited players, Caleb Johnson, linebacker from Vista Murrietta and Joey Noble, defensive lineman from Los Alamitos.
Although this team is stacked with loads of new talent, they will have to rely on pure mental toughness, strength and determination to beat their upcoming opponents which seven out of ten are all ranked top 25.
Under the leadership of head coach Tim Byrnes, he has led the Hornets to a 90-27 overall winning record over 10 years. He currently has holds the college’s All-Time leader in winning percentage of .769, just passing legendary coach Hal Sherbeck with .768.
“I believe we have a good group of kids and our coaches will get them ready to perform,” Byrnes added.
Be sure to check out Fullerton College take on Golden West this Saturday, Sept.1 and kickoff is at 1 p.m.
