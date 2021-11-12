Women’s Water Polo wins fifth Orange Empire Conference title in last seven years

The Fullerton Hornets 7-0 Women’s Volleyball team won the Orange Empire Conference tournament on Saturday for the fifth time in the last seven years.

Going into the OEC tournament, the Hornets were the No.1 seed and were ranked No.3 in California.

On Friday, The Hornets won a huge semi-final game beating their rivals Cypress College 15-3. Emily Jack was the leading scorer with 4 goals, while Maggie Moreno finished with 3 goals of her own.

On Saturday, the title game was against the tournament host Orange Coast College. The early game was close, they were tied 2-2, but the Hornets were able to pull away before halftime with goals by Adrianna Wong, Julissa Velasquez and Neida Torres.

The Hornets dominated the second half allowing only 2 late goals when the game was already well out of reach.

The last time the Hornets won the OEC they won their second state title in 2019.

The Hornets (26-6 overall, 7-0 OEC) will play in the SoCal Regional Tournament November 11-13 at Southwestern College in the San Diego area.