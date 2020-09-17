How to Stay Involved with Campus Life as an FC Student

Though the Fullerton College campus is limited to minimal access this fall, different campus groups continue to find new ways to keep students involved in campus life, even if it is virtually.

“Student Life and Leadership is working a few virtual events for this semester as well as working with Associated Students to plan more dynamic virtual events,” said Director of Student Activities Naomi Q. Abesamis.

Many of the Student Life events are still in the planning process awaiting approval. Once approved, they will be listed on the Student Life and Leadership Calendar of Events,.

One annual event which will be held in a virtual environment this year is the Hornet Student Leadership Retreat on Friday, September 25.

The retreat covers “the fundamentals of leadership for emerging student leaders and continues to build upon the core foundation of leadership principles and framework for established student leaders,” according to the Hornet Leadership Program’s website.

This is the first time that the retreat will be held virtually. It will be a collaboration between Student Life and Leadership and Umoja, another Fullerton College organization whose goal is “to provide essential educational support and services to increase the academic success, retention, degree completion, and transfer rates of African-American and other students enrolled at Fullerton College” according to the Umoja website.

This year, the retreat is focused on creating a space for students to learn about leadership, activism and the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.

It will feature a “dynamic keynote speaker”, two sessions led by Arnetta Smith, a Fullerton College Ethnic Studies Professor, and Brandi Avila, the manager of Fullerton College’s Umoja program, Abesamis said.

“Students will also be provided with a gift card to join us for a virtual lunch, a book by Ta-Nehisi Coates ‘Between the World and Me’ and swag items from Student Life and Leadership. This leadership retreat is FREE to Fullerton College students, but we only have a limited amount of space left”.

To sign up for the retreat, visit https://studentlife.fullcoll.edu/events/student-leadership-retreat/.

The deadline to register is Monday, September 21, so act fast!

Students interested in joining a campus club or organization can visit the Student Life and Leadership website for a list of active clubs and their respective faculty advisor’s contact information.

As usual, the Fullerton College Transfer Center continues to provide students assistance with transfer questions and applications in a virtual capacity.

The Transfer Center hosts regular Application Assistance workshops for students to help determine if they are ready to transfer and to help navigate various university transfer applications.

For in-depth information regarding transfer assistance and deadlines, visit the Transfer Center website.

Students looking to stay involved with the Fullerton College community should regularly check the Student Life and Leadership and Transfer Center websites for upcoming events and information.