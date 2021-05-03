Hungry-Hornet Drive-Thru continues to feed students in need.

The Hungry Hornet Drive-Thru is continuing to offer a week’s worth of meals to students Thursday’s thanks to Fullerton College’s partnership with Pathways of Hope and Sodexo.





It is the second consecutive year for the drive-thru, which started as a safer way for students to receive meals when the campus closed due to COVID-19. To sign up for weekly provisions, students should to go to the Fullerton College food bank page that links to the sign-up form and enter their information.

The announcements are posted every Monday, and the deadline to sign-up is the following Wednesday. It is important to note that students need to enroll every week when they want to receive food since the form is valid only for the current week.

The drive-thru is held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the staff parking lot.





The pre-packaged bags of groceries come with various food items. They range from breakfast items such as milk, orange juice, cereal, granola bars, and dinner items like rice, beans, pasta, and a range of different canned vegetables. There is enough food to last an entire week for a single student or add to their own families’ groceries while remaining a better choice than most fast-food options.

For students needing condoms, contraceptives or feminine products, these are also available at the drive-thru. There is an option to ask for those items on the sign-up form. Diapers and hygiene products are also available.

“So far today, we’ve seen around 150 students,” said Dana Timmermans, Interim Director of the OC Health Center. “As a response to COVID 19, we had to find a way to continue helping students in need while maintaining safety at the same time.”

While there were no student volunteers due to the pandemic, some Fullerton College staff were on-site, including ceramics instructor Bill Henke

“I live here, and I feel it’s the least I can do for the students. I always love to see students I know and making connections with them while helping with their needs,” Henke said.

“It’s all about the students,” said Sonia Duran, director of EOPS/CARE, CalWORKS, and FYSI, when asked about the motivation for the Hungry Hornet Drive-Thru.

Around 15 other volunteers were present, loading bags into the cars that came through with smiles on their faces.

The drive-thru was made possible through the dedication and hard work of Timmermans, Duran, Pathways of Hope and Sodexo and the staff that volunteered their time.

For more information and to sign up for the weekly meals, visit the Fullerton College food bank website.