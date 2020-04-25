Hungry Hornet Drive-Thru distributes food to FC students every Friday

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic gave siege. As a result, many Americans do not have enough money for many things, including food. As a result, Fullerton College partnered with its service provider, Sodexo, in packaging bags, ready to distribute to students.

This past Friday was the first distribution of bags for students. Students can sign up online and request a meal bag. They will later be emailed a confirmation number and a time to pick up their prepackaged grocery bag. Feminine products and contraceptives are also given, upon request.

Distinct signs are posted to direct cars and keep traffic flowing in parking lots A and 8, north of Chapman Avenue where Student Support Services set up visible stations for staff and students.

Every week students will need to fill out a request form ensuring they will be picking one up and also to give an estimate of how many bags will need to be prepared.

On Thursdays, prepackaged meal bags, along with a gift card, will be distributed to EOPS students who sign up online through the EOPS Canvas page for a direct link.

EOPS students can pick up meals weekly on Thursdays and Fridays, but it is suggested to pick up once a week unless needed. Since the closure of the FC Food Bank, students are being redirected to Pathways of Hope’s Hub at Richman Park in Fullerton where they can also pick up prepackaged meal bags Monday-Friday 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

If for some unknown reason students do not receive a confirmation email, they are encouraged to still enter the Hungry Hornets Drive-Thru and give a staff member your student ID number and they will look it up.

According to Lisa McPheron, Director of Campus Communications, a total of 420 students received their prepackaged grocery bags.

The very same week of food distributions was the first week of rising temperatures well into the 90s in Orange County. Staff members wore gloves and face masks while they diligently worked together to keep order, package meals, place them in the trunk of cars and all while practicing safe social distancing.

Student Support Services will continue to distribute meals until the end of the Spring 2020 semester. To stay informed with what’s happening at Fullerton College, sign up for the president’s weekly newsletter.