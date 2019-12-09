Inside the Fullerton College Library

Fullerton College students have access to a gorgeous library oozing with limitless information. Open six days a week; the William T. Boyce Library has served as a resource of intelligence since its opening in 1957.

The grand, two-story focal point of the school, is strategically placed in the center of campus. As students enter the architecture, they are greeted by a friendly librarian and the stunning central stairway, embraced by the 73-foot-high dome and instantly welcomed by the phenomenal view on the second story.

There are easily accessible computers that are compatible with Microsoft Office on the first floor of the library as well as printing options directly in the front of the building. The second floor has extremely comfortable lounge chairs as seating options in addition to traditional chairs.

The library also offers group study rooms with WiFi access, scheduled workshops, and an online database alphabetized for simple and extremely effective research.

The available arsenal of books and literature ranges from classic hardcover or paperback books to more modern eBooks. Anything a student may be looking for, a librarian is always located near the entrance and will be happy to answer any questions.

Warm lighting, a modern interior, and comfortable sofas give the space a lounge-type feng shui. Individual cubicles located on both the first and second floors help students focus on the task at hand without the temptation of peripheral distractions. And for those better at multitasking, the second floor offers an unbeatable view.

Being a student at Fullerton College comes with a massive circle of support. One exceptional resource is the librarians who are always at hand to help guide students through the building.

Another unique capability that some may not know about is the Book a Librarian feature. Students can schedule a time and date, at least two days in advance, with a librarian to walk through how to study more effectively for a particular subject or assignment and help equip the student for success.

The standard library hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m. During finals week, the library will open 30 minutes earlier, Monday through Friday. Although they have Sundays off, librarians are available almost around the clock. The online “Book a Librarian” feature can be utilized at any time online and during business hours. The “Ask a Librarian” feature is available which allows students to email a question or ask for tips from the librarians.

For those who are not a fan of the quietness and prefer the comfort home; or another location outside the library, students can still make effective use of the library. With a Fullerton College Student ID card, you can check out books, records, CD’s, and cassettes up to 20 at one time.

Each type of item has its own terms and limitations regarding loan terms and requirements. The time can range from two days up to two weeks in length to check out books. In addition, with access to online archives, it is hard to need much else. Students can also use the Online Discovery Service to find a book’s exact location, which eliminates the anxiety and stress of finding the needle in a haystack.

The Fullerton College Library is a beautiful piece of architecture streaming with resources to be successful. There are a number of tools available on campus or at home and with a staff devoted to the success of the students, it’s easier than ever to enjoy access to the library in person, or at your fingertips.

For more questions or to book a librarian, you may visit the Fullerton College library site.

