Instant Breakdown Podcast: America, the Nervous and Concerned

The Instant Breakdown podcast was hosted today by Fullerton College students Josh Jurado with co-hosts Diana Michelle Robles and Angelica Salas.

Today the main topics that we covered mainly focused on the 2020 Election that is currently going on across the country. We discussed Kanye West losing, Kim Kardashian supporting Joe Biden instead of her husband Kanye West, the 300,000 mail ballots missing in Pennsylvania, violence after the 2020 election, who is currently winning the presidential election, and if we voted through mail or in person. We shared our opinions on these topics and discussed the possibilities of the election. Check out the latest episode on SoundCloud.