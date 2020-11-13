Instant Breakdown Podcast: An Exciting Time for Gamers and a Troubled Time for Hollywood

This week on Instant Breakdown, host Janice Garcia was joined by a full house of Fullerton College student journalists: Justin Lynch, Ariana Molina, Josh Jurado, Myron Caringal, Diana Michelle Robles, and Angelica Salas. The group discusses topics such as the drop of new gaming consoles, canceled/renewed T.V. shows, future President Joe Biden’s adopted pets, and the 2021 Super Bowl half-time show performer. Sit down with the crew as they share their personal opinions on all of these subjects and more. Find out what’s new in entertainment on this week’s episode of Instant Breakdown, available now on Soundcloud.