Instant Breakdown Podcast: Ep.7

The Instant Breakdown Podcast began with 5 Fullerton College students from Orange County, California, starring with host Janice Garcia and co-hosts Angelica Salas, Josh Jurado, Ariana Molina, and Diana Michelle Robles. In this episode, we discussed the controversy between Harry Styles, Candace Owens, and Noah Cyrus response to Candace Owens, Radio Disney sadly coming to an end in 2021, and the nostalgic moments it reminds us, our Spotify 2020 wrapped our top favorite singers and songs, and hackers that invaded Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Dua Lipa’s Spotify accounts, and Warner Bros line up moving to HBO Max. The Instant Breakdown Podcast is available on Soundcloud.