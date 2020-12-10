Instant Breakdown Podcast: Good Intentions and Trouble Over Deals

On this last episode on Instant Breakdown, host Diana Robles sits down with Ariana Molina and Angelica Salas as they discuss Kim Kardashian pleads another death row inmate, filmmaker, Christopher Nolan slams the Warner Bros. and HBO Max deal, Taylor Swift donating $13k to two mothers, Apple announcing the new Airpods Max, the new special episode of Euphoria, the possibility of Dan Bunny winning a Grammy in 2021 and Cardi B receiving backlash from her fans over her tweet of getting an $88k purse. Come join and listen as we discussed our opinions about these topics and more. Check out the latest on the Instant Breakdown podcast on SoundCloud.