Instant Breakdown Podcast: Halloween, Music, and the Love for a Rose

Janice Garcia and guests Josh Jurado, Angelica Salas, and Diana Michelle Robles kick off the first episode of Instant Breakdown, The Hornet’s new podcast about all things entertainment. This podcast will cover topics about current events going on in the entertainment world as well as personal opinions from each of the podcast members.

In this episode, the group discusses Halloween, The Bachelorette, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joining Twitch, and new music coming from Ariana Grande. The group shares their favorite scary movies, candy, which celebrity costume they are anticipating for Halloween, and their thoughts on politicians branching out on social media platforms. All this and more on Instant Breakdown now on SoundCloud.