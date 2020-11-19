Instant Breakdown Podcast: Masculinity, Reunions and Money

In this episode of Instant Breakdown, host Janice Garcia sits down with Ariana Molina, Angelica Salas, Josh Jurado- and Diana Michelle Robles to discuss the latest news in pop culture. The group dives into Harry Styles’ Vogue cover and the controversy that surrounded it, Michael B. Jordan becoming People’s Sexiest Man Alive, a new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, new developments in the drama between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez and Taylor Swift’s music catalog being once again being sold by Scooter Braun. Hear what the crew has to say about all of these subjects on this episode of Instant Breakdown, available now on Soundcloud.