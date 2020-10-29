Instant Breakdown Podcast: Staying Humble

Episode 2 of the Instant Breakdown Podcast is now live.

Host Janice Garcia is joined by guests Joshua Jurado and Diana Michelle Robles in episode 2 of Instant Breakdown, The Hornet’s weekly entertainment podcast where we discuss all things entertainment and give personal opinions from each member of the show.

In this week’s episode, the group kicks off the episode by discussing the Blue Ridge and Silverado wildfires and the effects it might have on the public and the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian for renting an island for her birthday and her sister Khloe testing positive for COVID-19 during their show. They also give their thoughts on singer Adele making a comeback on SNL, rapper Offset being detained in Beverly Hills, The Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series and remind the audience to go vote. You can find out what the crew has to say on Episode 2 of Instant Breakdown now on Soundcloud.