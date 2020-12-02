Instant Breakdown Podcast: The Ups and Downs of Entertainment

This week on Instant Breakdown, host Angelica Salas sits down with Ariana Molina, Josh Jurado, and Diana Michelle Robles where they discuss The Weeknd getting snubbed of a Grammys nomination, Justin Bieber throwing a fit on his nomination, the trailer for Euphoria special Episode part 1, Petition for having Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2, Ellen Page, now Elliott Page as a transgender man and Meghan Markle announcing she had a miscarriage in July. Come join and listen as we discussed our opinions on the topics and more. Check out the latest of the Instant Breakdown podcast on SoundCloud.