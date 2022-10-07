Interwoven, a new art exhibition featuring the work of artists Ann Weber and Jason Keam, opened Thursday, filling Fullerton College’s art gallery with intricate shapes and abstract designs.

“This is the first time we have gotten to work with sculptures this large so seeing them come in was just amazing and the paintings are just so abstract,” said Sheri Meinburg, a studio and art history major at Fullerton. “They keep you looking and guessing and thinking ‘Wow, what else can I see that’s new in them.'”

Every painting and sculpture exudes a personality of its own. Weber’s work being massive in size, feels like every piece is speaking to a different stage or walks of life that people lead. Keam’s artwork is like a punch in the face at first glance. The wild designs and colors, almost Picasso-like, seem to take on their own persona while viewing them, as a glimpse of a face or a hand can be seen if you look closely.

“I didn’t choose Fullerton College, Fullerton College chose me,” said Weber, “I really love to show my work at colleges because it gives me a chance to talk to students that are aspiring artists. I think it’s really important for them to see as much art as they can and talk to as many artists as they can because it really helped me to grow when I was an art student.”

While the two artists work seem to come together in this impressionistic exhibition, their journeys couldn’t be more different from each other.

Weber got her start working with ceramics and while working with artist Viola Frey, took inspiration and influence in the massive scale of their art. Cardboard has allowed her to make her huge art-pieces, having them be lightweight while also being easier to work with than clay.

“The sculptures feel like the rudiments of piñata making,” said student Angel Valencia. “I thought that it’s interesting how the concept was brought out in a different form of art without the decorations on it, just the shell of the piñata.”

Keam got his start in animation and visual effects. He has a huge influence in the Long Beach art scene and has since created murals not only for the city of Long Beach, but around the world.

“I think that this gallery is something that the students of Fullerton College haven’t seen before,” says Meinburg. “It’s definitely different from our student and faculty art shows. It’s even different than our past featured artists. This is so abstract that I think it will feel very different and feel very unexpected to the students.”

The exhibition will be open from Oct. 27 through Nov. 28 giving students a month to see memories and human experiences in the eyes of Weber and Keam. You can see the gallery from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each week until it closes.