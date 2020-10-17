Is the LA Haunted Hayride spooky enough for 2020?

COVID-19 isn’t the only thing that’s spooky this year. Go ahead and take an evening and indulge in LA’s Haunted Hayride this Halloween season.

LA Haunted Hayride is located at Bonelli Park in San Dimas, CA right next to Raging Waters. It is about a 35 minute drive from Los Angeles.

Tickets for this event vary and are priced by car and by individuals in each car. The standard ticket is $49.99 a car and that covers the driver and the passenger. Riders in the backseat must pay for a $9.99 backseat pass. A standard ticket gets cars placed in the back row for the show.

There are 3 more tiers for better car placement for the show. The preferred tier is $69.99 a car, VIP is $89.99 a car, and the platinum experience is $199.99 a car.

The platinum experience includes front parking and access for attendees to get out of their vehicle and sit in a designated seating area with their party. The seating area is a trailer with eight lawn chairs cleaned and ready.

People who sit outside of their cars are required to wear masks for the entirety of the show.

The show consisted of short horror films with expletive words edited out for any children present.

Nevertheless, the movies were projected on a large screen with sound. No matter how far people were, they would be able to tune their radios to 90.5 FM and listen through their speakers similar to a drive-in.

The reason a mask is required is because of people dressed in costumes come to cars and scare attendees that are watching the movie.

Mixed reviews were going around for this show and the responses ranged from “yes”, “no”, “hell no”.

Before the show began, Kalia Lans was asked if she was excited about the show and what she was most excited about. The 27-year-old responded, “I’m very excited about the show, this is the best spooky experience we can get in the pandemic. I hope I can’t sleep tonight.”

“Honestly I’m just happy to be out of the house doing something kinda normal. Obviously, this isn’t Halloween Horror Nights, but with everything going on this might be as close as we can get,” said attendee Michael Green.

Another attendee thought the experience wasn’t worth the price they paid for.

“We paid for platinum, so we were all the way in the front. But it was pretty short for what we paid, I wish it was a little scarier,” said Mariah Sims.

Nicole Leist-Alston had a positive experience at the LA Haunted Hayride.

“I’m not one to really get scared during events like this anyways, so I didn’t come here trying to get spooked. The shows they showed us were cool, and the people running around scaring people was funny. It was a nice experience I enjoyed myself,” said Leist-Alston.

People we not too thrilled with the experience they had. Despite this, some people understood this is the best that they were going to get. LA Haunted Hayride will be going on until November 1st, visit their website and reserve a spot.