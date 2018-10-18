It’s time to move on…transfer awareness week at FC

It is transfer week at Fullerton College and students were invited to partake in the college transfer fair to explore transfer options.

The fair was held on Oct. 17 on the campus quad, with representatives from two online schools, nine Cal States, nine UCs, and 39 private/out-of-state students. Students had a wide range of options to explore.

The transfer fair was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the quad for students to stop by on their way to or from class.

Students were able to talk to representatives from different colleges, seek opportunities and gain knowledge about which schools offer degrees in their majors.

“We want to make sure that students consider all their options before they transfer,” said event coordinator Brandi Avila. “This event allows students to transfer window shop whether it’s a Cal State, UC, private or even out-of-state.”

College representatives at the fair explained transfer requirements and deadlines to students so they have a better understanding of the different application processes. There was also information regarding transfer and graduation requirements that was available to students at each booth.

“It’s my first semester at Fullerton College and I like how I can browse what colleges offer certain majors like computer science and geology. This helps me consider future options once I’m ready to transfer,” said FC student Amanda Tovalino.

“I’m curious to see what my options are. I’m thinking about out-of-state like Alaska because of the whether,” said, business management major, Erick Guerrero.

The college transfer fair is held once each semester. The spring college transfer fair will be held on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the campus quad.

