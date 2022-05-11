Jazz Bands and JTrain perform tonight only

The Jazz Band in Fullerton College is an advanced band class with an award-winning ensemble consisting of musicians and vocalists. Since the beginning of February this year, the band began performing for audiences for this semester. The band has played a variety of jazz, such as fusion music and standard big band swing jazz. This is the first time the jazz band has performed on stage in two years. This is an event for all ages to attend.

“Being able to improvise with ideas on the spot, but also improvise and collaborate with people on the spot too. I just love the free nature of jazz,” said Lila Zook, a student at Jazz Band.

The band is looking forward to making music and singing with each other. They also look forward to being able to do their last performance together as a group. It’s fun not only for the audience but for the musicians and vocalists performing on stage. The group that they have this semester had strong chemistry, according to Judy Davila, the band director.

“We all got along pretty well, so…it’s pretty sad for me because this is my last semester here,” Davila said.

Jazz music gives the human ear the sound of excitement and a sense of increased energy from the instruments being played. The vocals provide the jazz with an added dimension of intricacy. Jazz can be described as the representation of free expression in music.

“I like the way the melodies have been written. A lot of the songs are part of the great American songbook for the vocal jazz people,” Davila said.

Look forward to seeing great performances and unique sounds for audiences to enjoy tonight at 7:30 p.m. This is a one-night-only event.