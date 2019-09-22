Hornets Key to Victory in Blowout Win

Fullerton College dominate the Santa Ana Dons in the 97th Key to the County game, 59-13, last night at Santa Ana Stadium.
The Hornets entered Saturday’s contest 1-1 and looked to rebound after a tough loss in week two. Fullerton dropped a heartbreaker to the highly ranked Riverside Tigers,16-7.
“I felt bad for the team, because they had to pay for Riverside,” said FC quarterback Quinn Commans.
Wasting no time, the Hornets scored on their first drive of the game. After an onside attempt to start the game FC took the ball at the Santa Ana 34-yard line.
The score cam from Hornet QB Commans led the Hornets 34 yards and scored on a 14-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Kailan Noseff, the first of three on the day. After the extra point, Fullerton led 7-0 with 13:37 left to play in the first quarter.
Santa Ana responded on the very next drive scoring a field goal cutting the Hornets lead 7-3.
Noseff’s second touchdown reception came on a 27-yard catch, this time from sophomore QB Cooper Callis with 2:51 left to play. The hornets led 14-7 after the extra point.
The Dons took a huge blow when their QB Luke Wilson was pulled in the first quarter with a knee injury that would keep him out the rest of the game.
FC put up 10 quick points on a Commans touchdown throw to sophomore Spencer Owens and a field goal from freshman kicker Alec Fonseca, to increase their lead 24-3.
As the game seemed to get away from Santa Ana, backup QB Cross Faletoi marched the Dons 74 yards down the field to score a touchdown and eat away at the Fullerton lead 24-10.
The Hornets offense responded Fullerton’s third QB of the day Krishjan Frrokaj, led the Hornets 75 yards and score on Noseff’s third touchdown catch to the Hornets to halftime with the lead 31-10.
“The rest of the game was all Hornets as they outscored the Dons 28-3 in the fourth quarter enroute to a 59-10 rout of the Santa Ana Dons.
Head coach Garrett Campbell was impressed with his teams performance, but stressed that his team still had plenty to work on. Campbell is already looking towards next week and preparing for the matchup.
Freshman Josh Tarango led the defensive assault on the Dons finishing the day with six tackles, four solo and two assisted, and three sacks. This earned him the honors of Most Outstanding Player of the game.
The Hornet defense held the Dons offense to 168 total yards and scored 59 points offensively, after only scoring seven in the previous week.
Offensively, the Hornets put up 402 total yards in a fairly balanced attack rushing for 205 yards and passing for 237.
The Hornets improve to 2-1 on the season and take on Southwestern 2-1 next week at home.
The Home game will be played at Nathan Shapell Memorial Stadium at Yorba Linda High school Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
