Lady Hornets dominate the soccer field with victory over Dons

Coming off a close win against Santa Ana College, the Hornets finished their scoring opportunities to come out on top Tuesday, 3-2.

“We worked on finishing and putting the ball at specific space behind the defense which I felt help give us an early lead,” said head coach Pam Lewin.

To start the game the Hornets came out quick and aggressive. Freshman forward Alyssa Madrigal scored the first goal 11 minutes into the game giving in a Hornets 1-0.

Minutes later, Fullerton created another opportunity at goal when sophomore forward Taylor Hobbs’ blasted a shot past Dons goalkeeper Sara Gomez.

It seemed like the Hornets would outrun Santa Ana when Dons forward Lauryn Wood scored off a misplaced pass, ending the first half 2-1.

Starting the second half, the Hornets continued their attack at goal when sophomore forward Bree Remedios took a shot that bounced off the right side of the goal post.

Remedios did not waste her next chance to score as she sprinted past the Dons defense for a goal, giving the Hornets a 3-1 lead.

Santa Ana continued to put up a fight as Wood’s netted her second goal of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Fullerton earned a 3-2 win over the Dons.

“The team did great finding me in space and we just played a great game overall,” said Remedios. “The coaches really prepared us well during the weeks in practice and we’re glad we came out with the win.”

“We worked as a team creating chances at goal and today the team did just that and we came out with three goals,” said Lewin.

The Hornets play their next game on the road against district rival Cypress College this Friday, September 21 at 3 pm.

