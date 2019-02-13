Lady Hornets fall short to Palomar in extra innings

The lady Hornets softball team falls short to the visiting Palomar Comets with a score of 3-2, in a game that went into 10 innings.

Coming into the game, the visiting Palomar Comets are ranked 6th in state, while the Hornets are ranked 11th. This made for a very competitive matchup that was hard fought throughout the entire game.

Ace starting sophomore pitcher Lulu Vasquez started for the Hornets and pitched a solid 6 innings. She would only give up 2 earned runs with both runs coming in the second inning. This came as a result of the Comets hitting three doubles in a row that scored the early two runs for Palomar.

“I could’ve done better that inning,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez settled down after the 2nd inning, retiring the next 13 of the final 15 hitters she faced. She attributed her late success to composing herself and focusing on keeping her team in the game.

Kaylee Williamson, the Hornet’s sophomore center fielder, led the offense with 2 doubles as well as an RBI single that plated the second run for the Hornets. Williamson also scored the first run of the game for the Hornets after doubling with one out in the fourth inning and scoring on Vasquez’s double to right center.

“I’ve been feeling confident. I’ve been working really hard so it’s finally paying off,” Williamson said after the game.

Down 2-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Hornet freshman first baseman, Khloe Lilavois, opened the inning with a first-pitch double to dead center. Williamson added on by working the 3-2 count after laying off and fouling tough pitches. As a result, she singled on a line drive to center field and tied the game 2-2 to complete a comeback.

Hornet freshman pitcher, Jessica Lopez, entered the game in the 7th inning. Lopez struck out 4 hitters during her relief but ultimately took the loss as the Comets scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning.

Due to the International rules that guidelines about the darkness level of the game, the Comets started with a runner on second base to begin the 10th inning. From there, they would score off a sac bunt and a groundout to take the lead.

After a sac bunt by Hornet sophomore catcher Veronica Garza, the Hornets struck out twice to end the game with the tying run stuck on third base.

“We didn’t capitalize early. I told the girls the team that was gonna come out and execute was the team that was gonna win,” said Hornets head coach Speedy Mendoza.

Despite the loss, Mendoza was proud of her team’s effort today. “Our goals are just to be competitive and compete with top teams. I think we’re right there and this game shows you,” Mendoza added.

Their record falls to 1-1 overall to start off the season and the Hornets start conference play on the road against Riverside College on Wednesday, February 13th.

