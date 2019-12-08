Around The Hornet: Lakers have best start in four decades

The Los Angles Lakers defeated the Portland Trailblazers in a 23 point blowout Dec. 6, led by Anthony Davis who scored 39 points on 57 percent shooting.

What a time it is to be a Laker fan as LeBron James and Anthony Davis bring back the showtime Lakers as one of the league’s newest dynamic duo.

Embed from Getty Images

The Lakers are now starting the season 20-3 and are currently holding the No. 1 seed in the western conference.

According to stats posted by NBA.com, the last time the Lakers started off a season this well in the first 23 games was in the 1985-1986 season, when legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar were still part of the purple and gold.

After a somewhat controversial trade, which sent most of their young care including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart, in addition to three first-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for the 26-year-old power forward Anthony Davis, the Lakers seem to be on the winning end of that trade. Compared to the New Orleans Pelicans, who are currently 6-17 and sitting at the 14 seed in the western conference.

The Lakers, who haven’t made the playoffs in the last six years, are finally on track to making an appearance in the postseason. Thanks to the efforts of the Los Angles dynamic duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It comes to no surprise to see that the Lakers are doing so well when you look at the numbers and see that LeBron James is leading the entire league in assist per game. While Anthony Davis leads in blocks per game, resulting in extremely efficient two-way play.

Embed from Getty Images

Although the two combines for a total of 51.4 points and 16.1 rebounds a game, its key role players like Danny Green and Dwight Howard that remind them that it takes a team to win. Like when Danny Green hit the game-tying 3-pointer against the Mavericks, which resulted in a 9 point win for the Lakers in overtime.

If the Lakers continue to play at the same pace cracking down on defense in the paint, it’s not unlikely that they will see their first 60+ win season since 2009. Not to mention, the Lakers are still without their starting point guard Avery Bradley, whose out due to a hairline fracture in his right leg and 4-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins who is recovering from a torn ACL injury.

It looks to be a promising season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but in the NBA anything can happen. Do you think The King and The Brow can close out the decade the way Kobe and Pau started it with an NBA championship?

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves at home tonight at 6:30 p.m.

0 Shares









