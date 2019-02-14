Last minute ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is here! It is an exciting day for couples, so here is a list of fun last min things to do in Orange County.

Romantic Cruises: Newport Landing offers Valentine’s daytime & evening cruises over two weeks in February. Each Valentine’s cruise travels through the world renowned Newport Bay with over 20 miles of gorgeous waterfront estates and multi-million dollar yachts that line the bay.

Cruises then travel outside the bay along some of the most scenic coastline in the country before returning back to Newport Bay. For Valentine’s Day cruises during the sunset and evening hours enjoy breathtaking sunsets with a kaleidoscope of colors offset by Catalina Island in the distance and as evening approaches stars peer through the sundown lit sky.

For more information call 949 675 0551

Valentine’s Day with Kenny G: February 14th and February 15th Sultry, sweet sounds of saxophone superstar Kenny G meld with the full orchestra when Pacific Symphony delivers a romantic Valentine’s evening of music. By grafting elements of R&B, pop and Latin to his smooth jazz foundation, Kenny G is one of the most iconic and best-selling instrumentalists of all time.

LOCATION: Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

615 Town Center Drive Costa Mesa, CA 92626

For more info call 714-556-2787

Life Time Spa Day: Chocolate facials and Champagne! Life Time LifeSpa in Laguna Niguel is offering this sweet duo for the entire month of February. The Chocolate Indulgence Facial is a unique Life Time treatment designed to make skin glowing, firm and healthy. Its aromatic cocoa powder nourishes skin and leaves you smelling like a snack. And just to sweeten the deal, this 60-minute treatment also comes with a complimentary glass of Champagne.

Life Time

25600 Rancho Niguel Rd

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

949.238.2700

Exodus Escape Room: Go on a fun adventure for valentines day and test your dates skills with an escape room! Exodus has a lot of locations and the nearest one is Anaheim Hills.

Address: 5642 E. La Palma Ave. #202 Anaheim CA 92807

Or call 714 392 7909

A Movie Night at the Cinema: Happy Death Day 2 has just premiered at your local movie theater. It is a movie for those couples or dates in the mood to see something not so traditional.

Movie Night In: If money is tight or you want do to something more lowkey, you can go to your local Redbox and rent a fun romantic comedy for you and your date.

